Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,107 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Community Bank System worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBU. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 99.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 54,554 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Community Bank System by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Community Bank System by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

Shares of CBU opened at $55.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.77. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.16 and a 1-year high of $73.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.13 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.40%. Community Bank System’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is presently 50.97%.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

