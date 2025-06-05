Comparing Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP) & Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI)

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Guided Therapeutics and Precision Optics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guided Therapeutics $100,000.00 103.77 -$3.49 million ($0.05) -2.63 Precision Optics $17.63 million 2.04 -$2.95 million ($0.89) -5.27

Precision Optics has higher revenue and earnings than Guided Therapeutics. Precision Optics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Guided Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guided Therapeutics N/A N/A -151.93% Precision Optics -21.46% -39.17% -22.93%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.7% of Guided Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.7% of Precision Optics shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.8% of Guided Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Precision Optics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Guided Therapeutics has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision Optics has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Guided Therapeutics beats Precision Optics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guided Therapeutics

Guided Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light. The company was formerly known as SpectRx, Inc. and changed its name to Guided Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2008. Guided Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

About Precision Optics

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians. The company also provides components and assemblies for industrial and military use. It markets its products to medical device companies. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Gardner, Massachusetts.

