Comparing Intelligent Protection Management (IPM) & Its Peers

Intelligent Protection Management (NASDAQ:IPM) is one of 196 publicly-traded companies in the "Business services, not elsewhere classified" industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Intelligent Protection Management to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.9% of Intelligent Protection Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of Intelligent Protection Management shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Intelligent Protection Management and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intelligent Protection Management 0 0 1 0 3.00 Intelligent Protection Management Competitors 1012 6539 13150 346 2.61

Profitability

Intelligent Protection Management currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 171.49%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 14.95%. Given Intelligent Protection Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Intelligent Protection Management is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Intelligent Protection Management and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intelligent Protection Management -33.40% -16.94% -14.15% Intelligent Protection Management Competitors -16.33% -154.67% -3.10%

Volatility and Risk

Intelligent Protection Management has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intelligent Protection Management’s rivals have a beta of 1.83, indicating that their average stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intelligent Protection Management and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Intelligent Protection Management $6.34 million -$1.07 million -6.50 Intelligent Protection Management Competitors $30.67 billion $587.10 million -3.67

Intelligent Protection Management’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Intelligent Protection Management. Intelligent Protection Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Intelligent Protection Management rivals beat Intelligent Protection Management on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Intelligent Protection Management Company Profile

Intelligent Protection Management Corp. engages in the development of communications software to enhance security and privacy solutions for multimedia communication and data transmission. Its solutions include blockchain strategy consulting, blockchain implementation, white label video solutions, and technology licensing. The firm’s product portfolio includes Paltalk and Camfrog. The company was founded by Clifford Lerner and Darrell Lerner on July 19, 2005 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

