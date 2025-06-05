Contrasting BBB Foods (TBBB) & Its Peers

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) is one of 63 publicly-traded companies in the “Grocery stores” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare BBB Foods to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares BBB Foods and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BBB Foods N/A N/A N/A BBB Foods Competitors 1.15% 10.46% 4.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for BBB Foods and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BBB Foods 0 4 3 0 2.43 BBB Foods Competitors 1092 2948 3175 144 2.32

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BBB Foods currently has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.18%. As a group, “Grocery stores” companies have a potential upside of 8.51%. Given BBB Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BBB Foods is more favorable than its competitors.

8.4% of BBB Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.2% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BBB Foods and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BBB Foods $61.89 billion -$17.30 million 124.45 BBB Foods Competitors $38.06 billion $567.26 million 10.64

BBB Foods has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. BBB Foods is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

BBB Foods has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BBB Foods’ competitors have a beta of 0.68, indicating that their average share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BBB Foods competitors beat BBB Foods on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

BBB Foods Company Profile

BBB Foods Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins. The company also provides branded, private label, and spot products. It serves low-to-middle income households through online channels. BBB Foods Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

