Core Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Core Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,361 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 9.8% of Core Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Core Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Apple alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,777,000. M.D. Sass LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 36.6% during the third quarter. M.D. Sass LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in Apple by 20.5% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 45,114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares during the period. NCP Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 1.7% in the third quarter. NCP Inc. now owns 19,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 36.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 872,654 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $203,328,000 after purchasing an additional 235,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $941,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,214. This trade represents a 50.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $933,940.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,815.27. This represents a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 191,507 shares of company stock worth $42,694,080. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $202.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.99 and a 200-day moving average of $224.54. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $95.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.04 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. Apple’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $197.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on AAPL

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.