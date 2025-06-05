CP ALL Public (OTCMKTS:CPPCY) Trading Down 1.9% – What’s Next?

CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPPCY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.98 and last traded at $14.98. Approximately 33 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.27.

CP ALL Public Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.36.

CP ALL Public Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a $0.2869 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from CP ALL Public’s previous dividend of $0.22. CP ALL Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.77%.

CP ALL Public Company Profile

CP ALL Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises convenience stores under the 7-Eleven name to other retailers primarily in Thailand. It operates through four segments: Convenience stores, Wholesale, Retail and Mall, and Other. The company also operates frozen food plants and bakeries; distributes various commercial cards and tickets, catalog merchandises, and food and non-food products; and retails health and beauty products.

