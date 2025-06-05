Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) versus Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Head-To-Head Analysis

Dividends

Crawford & Company pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Waterdrop pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Crawford & Company pays out 46.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Waterdrop pays out 21.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Get Crawford & Company alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Crawford & Company and Waterdrop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crawford & Company 1.55% 22.34% 4.18% Waterdrop 11.69% 7.02% 5.27%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crawford & Company and Waterdrop”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crawford & Company $1.35 billion 0.37 $30.61 million $0.60 16.63 Waterdrop $2.77 billion 0.20 $23.06 million $0.14 10.71

Crawford & Company has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Waterdrop. Waterdrop is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crawford & Company, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Crawford & Company has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waterdrop has a beta of -0.29, indicating that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.0% of Crawford & Company shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Waterdrop shares are held by institutional investors. 51.0% of Crawford & Company shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of Waterdrop shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Crawford & Company beats Waterdrop on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crawford & Company

(Get Free Report)

Crawford & Co. engages in the provision of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers, and corporates. It operates through the following segments: Crawford Loss Adjusting, Crawford TPA Solutions, and Crawford Platform Solutions. The Crawford Loss Adjusting segment consists of adjusting services provided to insurance companies and self-insured entities related to property and casualty losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real property and certain types of personal property. The Crawford TPA Solutions segment provides third party administration for workers’ compensation, auto and liability, disability absence management, medical management, and accident and health to corporations, brokers, and insurers worldwide. The Crawford Platform Solutions segment is involved in the management of contractor networks and the provision of claims management services to insurance companies and self-insured entities related to property, casualty, and catastrophic losses. The company was founded by Jim Crawford in 1941 and is headquartered in Peachtree Corners, GA.

About Waterdrop

(Get Free Report)

Waterdrop Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services. It also operates a medical crowdfunding platform. Waterdrop Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Crawford & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.