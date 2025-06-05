Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Barclays from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CRDO. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.60.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Credo Technology Group stock opened at $76.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -509.73 and a beta of 2.29. Credo Technology Group has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $86.69.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 9.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 179.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Credo Technology Group will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 3,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $154,442.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 608,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,800,531.50. This represents a 0.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $1,812,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,938,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,656,321.92. This represents a 0.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 473,665 shares of company stock worth $19,795,531. Corporate insiders own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRDO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,142,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,797,000 after purchasing an additional 909,578 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $353,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $9,601,000. Finally, Elemental Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $43,171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

Featured Articles

