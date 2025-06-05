Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Receives $74.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.56.

CRNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CRNX opened at $32.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.20. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $62.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.31.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.93) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 17,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $592,959.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,256,827.40. The trade was a 5.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff E. Knight sold 7,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $244,940.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,192.20. This represents a 7.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,015 shares of company stock worth $923,913. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRNX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

