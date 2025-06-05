Critical Comparison: Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT) and Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) and Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Get Duos Technologies Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Duos Technologies Group and Dropbox, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duos Technologies Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Dropbox 0 2 1 0 2.33

Duos Technologies Group presently has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 40.93%. Dropbox has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.16%. Given Duos Technologies Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Duos Technologies Group is more favorable than Dropbox.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

42.6% of Duos Technologies Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Dropbox shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Duos Technologies Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.0% of Dropbox shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Duos Technologies Group has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dropbox has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Duos Technologies Group and Dropbox”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duos Technologies Group $11.16 million 8.52 -$11.24 million ($1.20) -6.80 Dropbox $2.54 billion 3.23 $453.60 million $1.53 19.08

Dropbox has higher revenue and earnings than Duos Technologies Group. Duos Technologies Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dropbox, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Duos Technologies Group and Dropbox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duos Technologies Group -143.17% -271.06% -64.01% Dropbox 17.75% -132.63% 19.58%

Summary

Dropbox beats Duos Technologies Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Duos Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. The company provides solutions, such as Centraco, an enterprise information management software platform that consolidates data and events from multiple sources into a unified and distributive user interface; and truevue360, an integrated platform to develop and deploy artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning, computer vision, object detection, and deep neural network-based processing for real-time applications. Its proprietary applications include Railcar Inspection Portal that provides freight and transit railroad customers and select government agencies the ability to conduct fully automated railcar inspections of trains while they are moving at full speed. It also develops Automated Logistics Information System, which automates gatehouse operations, as well as develops solutions for rail, trucking, aviation, and other vehicle-based processes. In addition, the company provides consulting services, including consulting and auditing; software licensing with optional hardware sales; customer service training; and maintenance support. The company operates its services under the duostech brand. The company is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Dropbox

(Get Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc. provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Duos Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duos Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.