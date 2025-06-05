Critical Review: Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) versus Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL – Get Free Report) and Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.0% of Diamondback Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Diamondback Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Coast Oil Trust and Diamondback Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Coast Oil Trust N/A N/A N/A Diamondback Energy 33.64% 13.68% 7.93%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Coast Oil Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Diamondback Energy $12.84 billion 3.17 $3.14 billion $16.35 8.52

This table compares Pacific Coast Oil Trust and Diamondback Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Diamondback Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Coast Oil Trust.

Risk and Volatility

Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a beta of -0.08, indicating that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamondback Energy has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pacific Coast Oil Trust and Diamondback Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 0.00 Diamondback Energy 0 1 19 2 3.05

Diamondback Energy has a consensus price target of $193.09, suggesting a potential upside of 38.56%. Given Diamondback Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Diamondback Energy is more favorable than Pacific Coast Oil Trust.

Summary

Diamondback Energy beats Pacific Coast Oil Trust on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Coast Oil Trust

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California. Pacific Coast Oil Trust was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico. The company also owns and operates midstream infrastructure assets, in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. Diamondback Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

