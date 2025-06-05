CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $520.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $410.00 to $520.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CRWD. Mizuho lowered CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $475.00 price target (up previously from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.38.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 5.8%

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $460.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $114.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 903.08, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $491.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $410.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $386.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $1,588,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,669,042. This represents a 4.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.54, for a total transaction of $24,863,532.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,192,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,280,679.40. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,681 shares of company stock worth $87,081,236 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 114.3% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 305.3% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 811.1% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

