DA Davidson Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stock

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $90.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.32% from the company’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Pegasystems’ FY2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $119.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

Pegasystems Trading Up 1.4%

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $101.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.78. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.41 and a beta of 1.14. Pegasystems has a twelve month low of $55.90 and a twelve month high of $113.67.

In related news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 2,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,084,581.50. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Weber sold 1,100 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.55, for a total transaction of $100,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,377.85. This trade represents a 14.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,087 shares of company stock valued at $10,299,146. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,149,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,364,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,281 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,229,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,542,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 398.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 702,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,505,000 after acquiring an additional 561,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

