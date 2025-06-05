Datable Technology (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) & Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Head to Head Review

Datable Technology (OTCMKTS:TTMZF – Get Free Report) and Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.5% of Roblox shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Roblox shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Datable Technology and Roblox”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datable Technology $3.03 million 0.00 -$3.46 million N/A N/A Roblox $3.84 billion 16.11 -$935.38 million ($1.34) -67.98

Datable Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Roblox.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Datable Technology and Roblox, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datable Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00 Roblox 1 6 17 1 2.72

Roblox has a consensus target price of $72.14, indicating a potential downside of 20.81%. Given Datable Technology’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Datable Technology is more favorable than Roblox.

Profitability

This table compares Datable Technology and Roblox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datable Technology N/A N/A N/A Roblox -25.97% -665.98% -14.02%

Summary

Roblox beats Datable Technology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Datable Technology

Datable Technology Corporation, a technology company, provides consumer digital and social media engagement, data mining, and loyalty solutions for consumer internet advertising sector in Canada and the United States. It operates PLATFORM3, a first-party data collection, analytics, and monetization platform which delivers software as a service technology that allows consumer goods companies to engage customers and build relationships through various value propositions, such as loyalty programs, contests, promotions, and special offers. The company was formerly known as 3Tl Technologies Corp. and changed its name to Datable Technology Corporation in May 2018. Datable Technology Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform. Roblox Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

