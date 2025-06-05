DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,642 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,018 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 866.7% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on XRAY. Morgan Stanley lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.36.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $16.10 on Thursday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.75 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.10%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

