Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Stake Lowered by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,526 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFIC stock opened at $30.74 on Thursday. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.53.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

