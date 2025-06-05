Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Upgraded by Gordon Haskett to Accumulate Rating

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “reduce” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dollar General

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG opened at $111.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.26. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $66.43 and a 1-year high of $135.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total value of $76,628.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,951.04. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 26,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,000. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.