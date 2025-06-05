Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Position Reduced by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Dorman Products worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

In other Dorman Products news, Director John J. Gavin sold 2,900 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.19, for a total transaction of $380,451.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,837.08. This trade represents a 26.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DORM opened at $127.30 on Thursday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.05 and a twelve month high of $146.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.98.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $507.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

