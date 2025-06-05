Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Trading 1.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUFGet Free Report) was up 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.28 and last traded at $8.28. Approximately 37,222 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 32,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.10.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile



Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at December 31, 2023, we own, manage and operate a global portfolio of well-located, diversified industrial properties comprising 327 assets totalling approximately 71.4 million square feet of GLA in key markets across Canada, Europe and the U.S.

