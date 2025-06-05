Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Shares Down 5.5% – Time to Sell?

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Free Report) was down 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.56 and last traded at $7.56. Approximately 5,509 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 17,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.
Separately, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dye & Durham in a report on Friday, April 25th.
Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.
