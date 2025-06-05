Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Eastern Bankshares worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,122,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,111,000 after purchasing an additional 90,293 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,786,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,064,000 after purchasing an additional 355,262 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,932,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,585,000 after buying an additional 259,476 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,080,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,638,000 after buying an additional 960,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,710,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,008,000 after buying an additional 217,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO R David Rosato acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis Borgen sold 2,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $36,816.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,187 shares in the company, valued at $426,292.16. This represents a 7.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:EBC opened at $14.63 on Thursday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.75. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $222.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.98 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastern Bankshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is -80.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Eastern Bankshares from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EBC

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.