Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Enpro worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Enpro in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Enpro in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enpro by 786.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enpro by 386.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Enpro by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NPO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Enpro from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enpro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Sidoti raised Enpro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Enpro Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Enpro stock opened at $188.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.96 and its 200-day moving average is $174.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 54.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Enpro Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.50 and a 12-month high of $214.58.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $273.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.23 million. Enpro had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 6.95%. Enpro’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Enpro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Enpro’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

About Enpro

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

