EpicQuest Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Shares Down 3.3% – Time to Sell?

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 4,944 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 36,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EpicQuest Education Group International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of EpicQuest Education Group International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education solutions for students interested in college and university programs in the United States and internationally. The company offers English proficiency educational programming and transfer pathways for students pursuing academic degrees; and operates a career-training college.

