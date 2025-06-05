Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 698,600 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the April 30th total of 553,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.1 days. Approximately 9.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Esquire Financial Stock Performance

ESQ opened at $89.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.88. The company has a market cap of $753.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.51. Esquire Financial has a one year low of $44.55 and a one year high of $92.50.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.71 million. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 31.58%. On average, analysts predict that Esquire Financial will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Esquire Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Esquire Financial’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Esquire Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

In other news, Director Kevin C. Waterhouse sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total value of $251,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,263,058.13. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ari P. Kornhaber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $1,670,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,820.44. The trade was a 16.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Esquire Financial during the first quarter worth $26,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

