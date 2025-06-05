Evogene (TSE:EVGN) Given a C$1.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$1.00 price objective on Evogene (TSE:EVGN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Get Evogene alerts:

Separately, Desjardins lowered their target price on Evogene from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EVGN

Evogene Price Performance

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene is a leading computational biology company focused on revolutionizing product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its broadly applicable Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through the power of Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, has been designed to computationally discover and guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules and genetic elements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.