Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Stock Price Down 8.6% – Here’s What Happened

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.15 and last traded at $21.15. Approximately 3,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 1,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.15.

Evonik Industries Stock Down 8.6%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.87.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG produces specialty chemicals in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Central and South America, and North America. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides additives for polyurethane; additives, matting agents, fumed silicas, and specialty resins for paints, coatings, and printing inks; isophorone and epoxy curing agents for coatings, adhesives, and composites; and pour-point depressants, and viscosity index improvers for coatings for oil and other lubricants for construction machinery and automotive sector.

