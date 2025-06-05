Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 106,934 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth about $2,619,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,642,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim set a $45.00 price target on Exelixis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Exelixis from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.94.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $42.22 on Thursday. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.28.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $426,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 491,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,962,879.52. The trade was a 2.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Aftab sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $58,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 693,181 shares in the company, valued at $27,034,059. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 458,113 shares of company stock worth $21,024,817 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

