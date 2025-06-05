Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, June 9th

Shares of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, June 9th. The 1-16 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, June 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, June 6th.

DUO opened at $0.21 on Thursday. Fangdd Network Group has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $4.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.45.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fangdd Network Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 178,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 3.88% of Fangdd Network Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd., an investment holding company, provides real estate information services through online platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Property Cloud, a software as a service solution for real estate sellers. The company also operates platforms for real estate agents, including Duoduo Sales, which offers real estate agents with instant access to marketplace functionalities and allows them to conduct transactions on the go; Duoduo Cloud Sales, which connects agents to property database and buyer base, allowing them to source, manage, and complete transactions online; and provides online and offline, and project-specific training and guidance services.

