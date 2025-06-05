Financial Analysis: TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) versus The American Energy Group (OTCMKTS:AEGG)

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) and The American Energy Group (OTCMKTS:AEGG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for TXO Partners and The American Energy Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TXO Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00 The American Energy Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

TXO Partners currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.42%. Given TXO Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe TXO Partners is more favorable than The American Energy Group.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TXO Partners $299.70 million 2.07 -$103.99 million $0.42 35.69 The American Energy Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares TXO Partners and The American Energy Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

The American Energy Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TXO Partners.

Profitability

This table compares TXO Partners and The American Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TXO Partners -63.22% 8.05% 5.41% The American Energy Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

TXO Partners has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The American Energy Group has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.4% of TXO Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TXO Partners beats The American Energy Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TXO Partners

(Get Free Report)

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was formerly known as TXO Energy Partners, L.P. and changed its name to TXO Partners, L.P. in May 2023. TXO Partners, L.P. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About The American Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

The American Energy Group, Ltd. operates as an energy resource royalty company. The company holds 18% interest in the Yasin (2768-7) Block in Pakistan; and interests in two oil and gas leases in Galveston County, Texas. It also holds a 2.5% working interest in the Sanjawi Block No. 3068-2, Zone II that covers an area of 2,258 square kilometer located in Baluchistan Province; and Zamzama North Block No. 2667-8, Zone III that covers an area of 1,229 square kilometer located in Sindh Province. The company was formerly known as Belize-American Corp. Internationale and changed its name to The American Energy Group, Ltd. in November 1994. The American Energy Group, Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Westport, Connecticut.

