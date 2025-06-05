Financial Survey: InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) vs. Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) and InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pro-Dex and InspireMD”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pro-Dex $64.12 million 2.10 $2.13 million $2.80 14.73 InspireMD $7.03 million 11.33 -$19.92 million ($0.79) -3.29

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Pro-Dex has higher revenue and earnings than InspireMD. InspireMD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pro-Dex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

15.3% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of InspireMD shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.5% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.1% of InspireMD shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pro-Dex and InspireMD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pro-Dex 11.06% 21.68% 12.40% InspireMD -413.96% -69.42% -57.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Pro-Dex and InspireMD, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pro-Dex 0 0 1 0 3.00 InspireMD 0 0 2 0 3.00

Pro-Dex presently has a consensus price target of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.76%. InspireMD has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 73.08%. Given InspireMD’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe InspireMD is more favorable than Pro-Dex.

Volatility & Risk

Pro-Dex has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InspireMD has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pro-Dex beats InspireMD on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets. It also provides engineering, quality, and regulatory consulting services; and manufactures and sells rotary air motors to various industries. The company's products are used in hospitals, medical engineering labs, scientific research facilities, and high-tech manufacturing operations. Pro-Dex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions. InspireMD, Inc. has a strategic agreement with Jacobs Institute to execute an early feasibility study of CGuard Prime for the treatment of acute stroke patients with tandem lesions. The company sells its products through local distribution partners. InspireMD, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

