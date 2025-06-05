Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Trading Up 9.3% – Still a Buy?

Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.17 and last traded at $3.17. 110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

Finnair Oyj Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.01.

Finnair Oyj Company Profile

Finnair Oyj operates in the airline business in North Atlantic, Asia, Europe, Middle East, and internationally. The company offers Finnair and oneworld global network, passenger and cargo traffic, ancillary services, package tours under the Aurinkomatkat-Suntours brand name, and other travel products; and support services comprising catering, aircraft maintenance, ground handling, and airline training.

