Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

FTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fortis from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fortis in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins began coverage on Fortis in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE FTS opened at $48.16 on Friday. Fortis has a 12 month low of $38.15 and a 12 month high of $50.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.50.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 724.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortis during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fortis by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

