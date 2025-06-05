Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,105 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.08% of Franklin Electric worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 503,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,093,000 after acquiring an additional 10,580 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 62,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,998,000 after acquiring an additional 7,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FELE shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Franklin Electric from $111.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $86.15 on Thursday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.87 and a 12-month high of $111.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.61.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $455.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

In other Franklin Electric news, Director David M. Wathen sold 25,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total transaction of $2,164,758.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,175,780. The trade was a 34.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

