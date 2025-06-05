Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) Stock Price Down 2.2% – Here’s Why

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. 58,803 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,537,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Fusion Fuel Green Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.38.

About Fusion Fuel Green

(Get Free Report)

Fusion Fuel Green PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells miniaturized PEM electrolyzers to produce green hydrogen in Portugal, Spain, and rest of southern Europe. The company offers HEVO-Chain, a centralized PEM electrolyzer; and HEVO-Solar, a grid-independent hydrogen generator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Fuel Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Fuel Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.