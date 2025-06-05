GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Price Target Raised to $275.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $220.00 to $275.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.57% from the company’s previous close.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on GE. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.15.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Stock Up 0.8%

GE Aerospace stock opened at $250.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $267.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $150.20 and a one year high of $253.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.88 and a 200 day moving average of $195.04.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at GE Aerospace

In other news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. This trade represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,018,000. Finally, Wealth Management Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc. now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.