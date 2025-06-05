GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Receives $216.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $221.15.

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Northcoast Research lowered GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,264.20. This represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE stock opened at $250.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.04. The company has a market cap of $267.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $150.20 and a fifty-two week high of $253.06.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.06 billion. On average, research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

