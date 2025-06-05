Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:DJIA) Shares Up 0.2% – Should You Buy?

Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:DJIA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.48 and last traded at $21.43. Approximately 29,653 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 41,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.38.

Get Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $132.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DJIA. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (DJIA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJIA Cboe BuyWrite v2 index. The fund tracks an index that uses a covered-call strategy to provide long exposure to the stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and sell at-the-money index call options on each position.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.