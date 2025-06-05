Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,331 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 25,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,576,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,319,000 after acquiring an additional 36,610 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 1.4%

GEM stock opened at $35.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.13. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.19 and a 52-week high of $36.16. The firm has a market cap of $973.11 million, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.63.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.