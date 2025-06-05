Griffith & Werner Inc. Makes New $3.22 Million Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Griffith & Werner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 24,010 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,000. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.1% of Griffith & Werner Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.66.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 125,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $17,338,942.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,149,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,526,749.63. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total transaction of $6,741,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,104,752.08. The trade was a 19.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,257,983 shares of company stock valued at $172,973,349 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $141.92 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.