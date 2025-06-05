Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,300,891.36. This trade represents a 27.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,257,983 shares of company stock valued at $172,973,349 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Arete Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.66.

NVDA opened at $141.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

