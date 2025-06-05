Head-To-Head Review: SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV) & Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS)

SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV – Get Free Report) and Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Profitability

This table compares SilverCrest Metals and Timberline Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverCrest Metals 30.85% 23.35% 20.98% Timberline Resources N/A -9.49% -9.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SilverCrest Metals and Timberline Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverCrest Metals 0 2 0 0 2.00 Timberline Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings and Valuation

SilverCrest Metals presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential downside of 22.08%. Given SilverCrest Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SilverCrest Metals is more favorable than Timberline Resources.

This table compares SilverCrest Metals and Timberline Resources”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverCrest Metals $245.13 million 7.03 $116.72 million $0.57 20.26 Timberline Resources N/A N/A -$2.18 million N/A N/A

SilverCrest Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Timberline Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.8% of SilverCrest Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of Timberline Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of SilverCrest Metals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of Timberline Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

SilverCrest Metals has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Timberline Resources has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SilverCrest Metals beats Timberline Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SilverCrest Metals

(Get Free Report)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Timberline Resources

(Get Free Report)

Timberline Resources Corporation explores, evaluates, acquires, and develops mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the Eureka project, which covers an area of approximately 18,464 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district, Nevada. It also holds interest in the Paiute project covering an area of approximately 1,346 acres located in the Battle Mountain mining district, Lander and Humboldt Counties, Nevada; Seven Troughs project covers 3900 acres in Lovelock in Pershing County, Nevada; and acquires Wolfpack Gold properties. The company was formerly known as Silver Crystal Mines, Inc. and changed its name to Timberline Resources Corporation in February 2004. Timberline Resources Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Hayden, Idaho.

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.