Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HPE. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.08. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $24.66. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $84,534.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,199,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,579,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779,446 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,173,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,011,000 after purchasing an additional 681,242 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,584,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,850 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,730,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,144,000 after purchasing an additional 545,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,369.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,279,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,192,000 after purchasing an additional 15,171,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

