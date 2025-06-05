HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Trading 13.7% Higher – Here’s Why

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 13.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.66 and last traded at $3.66. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

HLS Therapeutics Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.89.

About HLS Therapeutics

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; and Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease.

