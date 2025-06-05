HSBC’s (HSBC) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $63.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.20% from the stock’s previous close.

HSBC has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

HSBC Stock Performance

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $59.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.55 and a 200 day moving average of $53.34. HSBC has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $61.88.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HSBC will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HSBC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in HSBC by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 342.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in HSBC during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

