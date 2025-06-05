Hydrogen Stocks To Research – June 3rd

Get alerts:

Exxon Mobil, NuScale Power, and Linde are the three Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks are shares of companies involved in the production, distribution, storage or utilization of hydrogen as an energy carrier—ranging from electrolyzer and fuel-cell manufacturers to large-scale hydrogen producers and infrastructure developers. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the emerging “hydrogen economy,” which aims to decarbonize sectors like transportation, heavy industry and power generation by replacing fossil fuels with clean hydrogen. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.18. 7,084,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,523,245. The stock has a market cap of $448.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.50. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34.

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

NYSE:SMR traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.61. The stock had a trading volume of 14,362,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,121,850. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 1.62. NuScale Power has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

NASDAQ:LIN traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $467.75. The stock had a trading volume of 943,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,549. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $451.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $447.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. Linde has a one year low of $408.65 and a one year high of $487.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89.

