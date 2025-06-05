Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,576 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Indivior were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INDV. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Indivior during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Indivior during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Indivior by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of Indivior by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Indivior during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Indivior Price Performance

INDV opened at $13.67 on Thursday. Indivior PLC has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.06 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Indivior ( NASDAQ:INDV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. Indivior had a negative return on equity of 241.73% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.13 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Indivior PLC will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Indivior from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Indivior Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

