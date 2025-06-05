Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to April 2027 (NYSEARCA:TAPR) Trading Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to April 2027 (NYSEARCA:TAPR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.81 and last traded at $24.81. 306 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 12,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.79.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to April 2027 Trading Up 0.1%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.82.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to April 2027 Company Profile

The investment seeks to replicate, net of expenses, the Shiller Barclays CAPETM US Core Sector Index. The index seeks to provide a notional long exposure to the top four relatively undervalued U.S. equity sectors that also exhibit relatively strong price momentum. It incorporates the CAPE (Cyclically Adjusted Price Earnings) ratio to assess equity market valuations of nine sectors on a monthly basis and to identify the relatively undervalued sectors represented in the S&P 500.

