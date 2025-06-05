Insider Selling: Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY) CEO Sells 3,372,875 Shares of Stock

Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Novogratz sold 3,372,875 shares of Galaxy Digital stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $61,049,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,315,470.10. This represents a 90.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Galaxy Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLXY opened at $20.08 on Thursday. Galaxy Digital has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $26.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLXY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Galaxy Digital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. HC Wainwright upgraded Galaxy Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Galaxy Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th.

Galaxy Digital Company Profile

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

