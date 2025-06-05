Insider Selling: Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY) COO Sells $6,406,603.60 in Stock

Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY – Get Free Report) COO Erin Elizabeth Brown sold 353,956 shares of Galaxy Digital stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $6,406,603.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 198,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,585,392.80. This represents a 64.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Erin Elizabeth Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 20th, Erin Elizabeth Brown sold 87,704 shares of Galaxy Digital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $1,944,397.68.

Galaxy Digital Price Performance

Galaxy Digital stock opened at $20.08 on Thursday. Galaxy Digital has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $26.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Galaxy Digital to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. HC Wainwright raised Galaxy Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Galaxy Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th.

About Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

