Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $188.46.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $418,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,876. The trade was a 10.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $110,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,600. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,191 shares of company stock valued at $694,978. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 595.8% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE:ICE opened at $179.29 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $132.93 and a 12 month high of $180.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.12.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

